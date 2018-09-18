SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s unemployment rate for August was 3.8 percent, the lowest unemployment rate since comparable records began 42 years ago.

The Oregon Employment Department said Tuesday that the state’s unemployment rate is just below the national unemployment rate of 3.9 percent.

The number of unemployed people in August dropped to 80,500, down from 88,000 a year ago.

Many people entering the labor force are getting snapped up by employers in a very tight job market.

Oregon’s nonfarm payroll employment grew by 900 jobs in August, following a revised gain of 3,400 jobs in July.

Those jobs were in construction, which added 800 jobs, and trade, which added 800 jobs in wholesale trade and 700 jobs in retail trade.

The leisure and hospitality industries lost 1,100 jobs and government lost 600 jobs.