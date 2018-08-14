PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon says its unemployment rate for July was the lowest in 42 years of keeping comparable records.

The state reported Tuesday that the July rate was 3.9 percent, a slight dip from June’s rate of 4.0 percent.

That’s the lowest rate since 1976.

The U.S. unemployment rate exactly matched Oregon’s rate in both months.

During the past two years, Oregon’s unemployment rate has been remarkably low and steady.

The rate was either 4.1 percent or 4.2 percent each month stretching from January 2017 to May 2018.

In July, Oregon’s nonfarm payroll employment rose by 5,400 jobs, following a revised over-the-month gain of 6,600 jobs in June.

Monthly job gains were concentrated in retail trade, construction and health care and social assistance.