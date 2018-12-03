BEND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s trumpeter swan breeding program has a new pair of the elegant white water birds.

The Bulletin reports Monday that a 4-year-old male arrived at the Pronghorn Resort near Bend from Pennsylvania and his mate, a 3-year-old female, came from Indiana.

The birds were purchased for about $2,600 each by the Trumpeter Swam Society and arrived by a commercial airplane.

Oregon is trying to restore the state’s swan population after the species was hunted to near-extinction in the early 1900s.

In 2017, five pairs across the state produced 17 baby swans, or cygnets.

That’s still short of the state’s goal to have 15 breeding pairs — enough to sustain a wild population.

State wildlife officials hope the new pair starts mating in the spring.

___

Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com