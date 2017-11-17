PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — New estimates put Oregon’s population at 4.1 million.

An annual report from Portland State University’s Population Research Center says the population increased by nearly 65,000 residents last year. People migrating to the state accounted for 88 percent of the jump while 12 percent was due to an increase in births over deaths.

The tri-county Portland metropolitan area saw the largest gains in population from 2016 to 2017.

Multnomah and Washington counties each added more than 12,000 residents, and Clackamas County added just over 8,000. Portland gained more residents than any other Oregon city, and its population now stands at 639,100.

Deschutes County in Central Oregon had the largest increase by percentage — 3.6 percent.

Its largest city, Bend, added 3,265 residents to reach a population of 86,765.