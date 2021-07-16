The fast-moving Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon has scorched an area thousands of acres larger than New York City — prompting new evacuations and increasing concerns over thinning resources as the state enters the highest level of wildfire preparedness.

“We are seeing conditions that we usually see in mid-August,” Alison Green, public affairs director for the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshals, said. “It’s been extreme fire behavior over the last week that has created conditions that are certainly challenging.”

As of Friday, the Bootleg Fire was the largest in the country and one of nine burning in Oregon. Some 28 miles away from Klamath Falls, it had scorched 241,497 acres, with 7% of the flames contained by a team of almost 2,000 firefighters, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.

While the fire’s cause remains under investigation, since igniting July 6, flames have moved one to three miles per day — fueled by dry timber and fanned out by the afternoon’s 15 to 20 miles per hour winds, Ryan Berlin, a Bootleg Fire Zone 1 information officer, said.

The combination of the fire’s rapid pace and substantial growth has worried officials about the probability of it merging with the smaller nearby Log Fire, eight miles southwest of Summer Lake.

“It’s a pretty good possibility because the Log Fire yesterday blew up also,” Berlin said.

Another concern is the extreme weather conditions surrounding the fire. It has generated a pyrocumulus cloud, what NASA has deemed “the fire-breathing dragon of clouds.” The vertical plume generated by intense pressure and dry conditions spreads embers and pollutants and “creates erratic fire behavior for firefighters to contend with,” Green said.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Friday for parts of Harney, Lake, and eastern Klamath counties due to smoke from the plumes.

The Bootleg Fire’s expansion has destroyed 117 outbuildings and 67 residences in Klamath County, said Holly Krake, a spokesperson for the Bootleg Fire Incident Management Team. The damage in Lake County — where the fire is still raging in an area with 7,869 residents, according to U.S. census data — is being assessed, she said.

As of Friday, Krake said, some 2,000 residents across both counties had been evacuated, with over 5,000 residences threatened by the growing flames.

With an unprecedented wildfire season underway, the American Red Cross has opened four shelters throughout the state, said Chad Carter, the organization’s Oregon regional communications director. He said they are prepared to open more if needed.

“We are all planning for this to be a prolonged event this summer,” he said. “We’ve got several shelters open right now, and we’ll continue to adjust based on the need throughout the summer.”

The Bootleg Fire comes at a time when Oregon has moved into Preparedness Level 5 — the highest level of wildfire preparedness — which is determined by a combination of factors, including burning conditions, fire activity and resources available, said Robin DeMario, a public affairs specialist at NWCC.

That designation is reached when resources are beginning to stretch thin, raising the possibility of them getting exhausted, she said. Usually, states enter this level by the wildfire season’s peak in August.

“Here at the NWCC our records go back to 2006, and since then this is the earliest a level five has occurred,” DeMario said.

Oregon is part of a national trend that points to a potentially harrowing wildfire season.

According to National Interagency Fire Center data, 34,596 wildfires have broken out in the United States so far this year — the most in the January to July time period since 2011. Additionally, 2,364,643 acres have burned, slightly up from last year’s total at this point in 2020.