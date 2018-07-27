SALEM, Ore. — Oregon voters will decide in November whether one of America’s most progressive states should keep funding abortions after backers of a measure to ban the funding gathered enough signatures to put it on the ballot.

The Oregon Secretary of State’s web site showed Friday the petitioners gathered 117,799 validated signatures, just over the 117,578 needed to qualify.

Marylin Shannon, one of the chief petitioners of Initiative 1, said she was thrilled.

The retired schoolteacher and former Republican state senator said in a telephone that she believes public funding of abortion is wrong.

Democratic Oregon Gov. Kate Brown last year signed into law a bill expanding coverage on abortions and other reproductive services to thousands of Oregonians, regardless of income, citizenship status or gender identity.