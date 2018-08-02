PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon woman has filed a lawsuit against a grocery store chain, claiming a champagne bottle was improperly bagged and smashed her right foot.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Tracey Gloy of Molalla filed the suit Monday in Multnomah County Circuit Court seeking $640,000 in damages from Safeway.

The suit claims the cashier failed to double or triple bag the bottle last August, so the flimsy plastic bag broke as Glory was loading the groceries into her car.

Gloy claims the bottle caused trauma and left a hematoma, and she also sustained spine and neck injuries.

Safeway declined to comment, citing the ongoing litigation.

Gloy’s lawyer says Safeway violated standard bagging safety rules.

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com