PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon woman is suing Bank of America, claiming a Hillsboro branch transferred $13,000 from her account to scammers.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Rebekah “Becky” Adams filed the lawsuit this week, claiming a teller failed to inform her that the money she wanted transferred was actually sent to a different Bank of America account.

The lawsuit claims the teller transferred the money despite the bank placing a flag on the account, warning of past suspicious or fraudulent activity.

According to the suit, Adams tried to stop the transfer, and the bank claimed it was able to “delete” the transfer and that her money was back in her account.

A Bank of America representative says the company is investigating the complaint.

