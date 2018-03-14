EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A western Oregon woman twice convicted of having sex with a teenage boy was arrested on a parole violation.

The Register-Guard reports 28-year-old Jessica Jane Bennett was arrested Monday after authorities say she had contact with the victim, who is now 18 years old.

According to court documents, Bennett has been ordered to serve three months in jail.

Bennett pleaded guilty in October 2016 to sexual delinquency of a minor. She was sentenced to 10 days in jail and two years of probation.

She was arrested again in April 2017 after another encounter with the same boy. She pleaded guilty to an identical charge was sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years of probation.

Bennett was ordered to stay 2 miles (3 kilometers) away from the victim.

