EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Police say an Oregon woman was scammed into sending more than $35,000 to a stranger she met online.
The Register-Guard reported Thursday that the 69-year-old sent the money to a man she believed was in love with her.
The woman told police that she met someone named “Zark Wayne” on the app Words With Friends. The woman continued conversing with him, believing they had fallen in love.
“Zark” asked the woman to send money, but said he didn’t do his own banking so she would need to send it to his banker in the United Arab Emirates.
Police say she pulled money from her retirement fund to make the payments.
Springfield police say it is unlikely her money will be recovered or that they’ll find the people responsible for the fraud.
Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com