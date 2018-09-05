MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A Jacksonville woman charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of her uncle has been indicted on a murder charge.
The Mail Tribune reports 28-year-old Aisling “Tucker” Moore Reed was booked Tuesday into the Jackson County Jail following the grand jury indictment last week.
Moore Reed was initially charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the July 2016 death of Shane Patrick Moore in southern Oregon.
Her mother Kelly Moore has previously said the shooting was an act of self-defense.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- New book reveals a 'nervous breakdown' of Trump's presidency
- In Libya, Facebook is used to buy arms, locate foes and kill them
- First day of kindergarten: Chinese school welcomes kids with a pole dancer WATCH
- Who is Madeleine Westerhout, 27-year-old gatekeeper to the president?
- Trump disputes book's portrayal of White House dysfunction WATCH
Prosecutor Marco Boccato says the indictment stemmed from new evidence uncovered in recent months.
Moore Reed is a blogger, author, and one-time reporter at the Grants Pass Daily Courier.
___
Information from: Mail Tribune, http://www.mailtribune.com/