ASTORIA, Ore. — An Oregon woman has been charged with first-degree animal abuse after police say she killed a Chihuahua by cooking it in an oven.
The Daily Astorian reports a person close to 28-year-old Warrenton woman reported the incident Tuesday, and police arrested her at Columbia Memorial Hospital.
A police report says the woman has been involved in several recent disturbances that led to interactions with mental-health professionals.
Police say the 7-year-old dog was alive when it was put in the oven Monday night.
___
Information from: The Daily Astorian, http://www.dailyastorian.com