GASTON, Ore. (AP) — Authorities arrested a woman accused of shooting her boyfriend in the leg during an argument near Gaston, Oregon.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says 57-year-old Shannon Main was arrested Monday night on charges of assault, attempted murder and unlawful use of a weapon. She is being held at the Washington County Jail on $250,000 bail.

A deputy serving the city of Cornelius applied a tourniquet to the victim’s left leg until an ambulance arrived. The 57-year-old man is expected to survive.