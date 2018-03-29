MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — State fish and wildlife officials are in preliminary discussions on possibly dropping a fee increase for Oregon fishing and hunting licenses scheduled to take effect in 2021.

The Mail Tribune reports the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is also considering a roll back to some fees scheduled for next year after experiencing a leaner budget and revenues that exceeded expectations.

The department is drafting its next two-year budget, which includes options to cut the fees or enact the increases as planned and direct that revenue toward enhancing current programs.

Officials say other possibilities for the budget include cutting some 2019 costs for licenses, which were increased under a three-step fee hike enacted in 2015.

The agency is scheduled to begin public meetings on its draft budget proposal next month.

Information from: Mail Tribune, http://www.mailtribune.com/