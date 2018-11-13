PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is urging the U.S. Supreme court to uphold the 112-year sentence given to a man who killed his parents before fatally shooting two students and wounding two dozen others at a high school 20 years ago.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 36-year-old Kipland Kinkel filed a petition in early August to the nation’s highest court for a review of his sentence in the May 1998 shootings in Springfield, Oregon.
Oregon solicitor general Benjamin Gutman filed a brief this month in response, saying the sentence shouldn’t be overturned because the Oregon Supreme Court found it reflected his “irreparable corruption rather than the transience of youth.”
Attorneys Thaddeus Betz and Marsha Levick have argued their client never got the chance to demonstrate that he’s not “permanently incorrigible” before the state imposed the sentence.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Dead in cars and homes: Northern California fire toll at 42 VIEW
- Scientists to study the 'modern miracle' of Ozzy Osbourne's survival
- New exercise guidelines: Move more, sit less, start younger WATCH
- Heart meeting features fish oil, vitamin D, cholesterol news
- Turkey: 'Atrocious' recording suggests killer used drugs VIEW
___
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com