SWEET HOME, Ore. (AP) — The City Council of a small Oregon town could break a state open meetings law when they attend the tree-lighting ceremony this Christmas in Washington, D.C.
The Democrat Herald reports that this year’s Capitol Christmas Tree was selected from the Sweet Home Ranger District and a City Council delegation will attend the ceremony.
But the town’s city manager and city attorney warn that plans by a fourth council member to attend the event on her own could violate the state’s open meetings law.
With four members in attendance, a majority of the seven-member council would be present and could feasibly conduct official business.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- U.S. denying passports to Americans along the border, throwing their citizenship into question
- Body found in fish tank in missing man's San Francisco home
- Florida reels as red tide rolls on, killing wildlife, tourism, businesses
- Florida GOP candidate warns not to 'monkey this up' by electing African American as governor
- New law to make California first state to end bail
Council member Lisa Gourley says the law provides for public officials to attend social events together.
Other council members agree, but say the plans could look bad.
___
Information from: Albany Democrat-Herald, http://www.dhonline.com