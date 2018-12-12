PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon will soon be issuing newly designed driver’s licenses and ID cards in what state transportation officials say is the biggest overhaul of the cards since 2003.

State Department of Transportation Director Matt Garrett tells The Oregonian/OregonLive that a number of Driver and Motor Vehicle Services offices will test the new card designs in mid-December.

The state plans to fully roll out the new cards in March.

The new cards have a more colorful design and feature Mount Hood on the back. The cards also have “laser-etched” text to contrast the colorful design.

Drivers under the age of 21 will get cards with a vertical layout to make it easier for retailers selling alcohol to check IDs.

Officials say the new cards will not be more expensive.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com