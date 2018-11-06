SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is set to receive about $1.5 million in expiring state lottery prizes if they are left unclaimed in the next month.
The Statesman Journal reports the largest unclaimed amount is a $1 million Powerball prize from Nov. 25, 2017. The winning ticket was sold in Portland.
Another unclaimed prize is a $50,000 Powerball win from Nov. 15, 2017, and its winning ticket was also sold in Portland.
Unclaimed Oregon Lottery prizes go into the state Economic Development Fund.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Saudis call for Amazon boycott over anger at Washington Post
- NBC, Fox and Facebook stop running Trump caravan ad criticized as racist
- At Trump rallies, women see a hero protecting a way of life
- Did you vote? Now anyone can know
- Lion Air jet's airspeed indicator malfunctioned on 4 flights VIEW
Lottery officials say the state receives about $5 million each year in unclaimed prizes. More than $5.4 million was transferred into the state fund last year.
Officials say prize winners of more than $50,000 should contact the lottery office to schedule an appointment to claim the money.
___
Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com