SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is set to receive about $1.5 million in expiring state lottery prizes if they are left unclaimed in the next month.

The Statesman Journal reports the largest unclaimed amount is a $1 million Powerball prize from Nov. 25, 2017. The winning ticket was sold in Portland.

Another unclaimed prize is a $50,000 Powerball win from Nov. 15, 2017, and its winning ticket was also sold in Portland.

Unclaimed Oregon Lottery prizes go into the state Economic Development Fund.

Lottery officials say the state receives about $5 million each year in unclaimed prizes. More than $5.4 million was transferred into the state fund last year.

Officials say prize winners of more than $50,000 should contact the lottery office to schedule an appointment to claim the money.

Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com

