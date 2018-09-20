PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon test scores indicate that elementary students have rebounded from last year’s dip in reading and writing skills, but academic achievement remains mostly low across the state.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the percentages of students demonstrating mastery in math this year are the lowest in the four years that Oregon’s students have taken the nationally benchmarked Smarter Balanced tests.

Mastery in reading and writing has barely budged in four years, staying below 60 percent in elementary and middle schools.

Results in the state’s middle and high schools have largely remained hard to pin down, as numerous families have allowed their children to skip the tests. About 15 percent of 11th-graders skipped the tests this year.

