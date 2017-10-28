GRANDE RONDE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities in western Oregon say a 17-year-old boy suspected in an armed carjacking died when police attempted to take him into custody Saturday morning.

Oregon State Police in a news release say shots were fired but didn’t elaborate. No officers were injured in what police called an officer-involved shooting.

Officials say they received a report at about 4 a.m. Saturday of an armed carjacker who stole a black 2015 Toyota Corolla from a grocery store parking lot in Salem.

Officials say Polk County deputies spotted the vehicle and a pursuit ensued that ended in Grande Ronde, about 30 miles west of the reported carjacking.

Authorities say police attempted to take the juvenile from Silverton into custody, but shots were fired and the juvenile died at the scene.

Investigators say they recovered a weapon.