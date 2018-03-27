EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon teenager who sued her father and a lawn mower manufacturer after she lost her left leg when she was a toddler has been awarded more than $12 million.

The Register-Guard reports the Lane County jury on Monday sided with 14-year-old Isabelle Norton, finding her father Kirk Norton and Deere & Co. at fault.

Kirk Norton had backed over his daughter with a riding lawn mower outside their Springfield home in May 2006.

Lawyers for the teen had argued that the father was negligent and the lawn mower had inadequate safety features.

The manufacturer was ordered to pay $9.5 million. Kirk Norton was order to pay about $2.7 million.

The teen’s lawyer Don Corson says the case could drag on for several more years should Deere seek an appeal.

