MERRILL, Ore. — A former teacher in Klamath County has been sentenced to probation after admitting he threatened a student not to disclose details of their sexual relationship.

The Herald and News reports Jeffrey Vincent pleaded guilty Dec. 19 to witness tampering. Charges of coercion and official misconduct were dropped in the plea deal.

The 35-year-old Vincent was arrested in July after police learned of his relationship with a young woman that began when she attended Lost River High School in Merrill.

Though the student was above the age of consent, the relationship violated school policy. Authorities say Vincent threatened to end the victim’s scholarships if she reported their relationship.

Vincent has agreed to not contest any disciplinary action taken by the Oregon Teacher Standards and Practices Commission.