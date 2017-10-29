REDMOND, Ore. (AP) — When an Oregon superintendent heard of another school district being sued recently for an incident related to an animal, it prompted him to recall his own district policy on animals.
The Bend Bulletin reports Redmond School District Superintendent Mike McIntosh, during a school board meeting last week, said the district’s insurance doesn’t cover class pets.
So McIntosh updated the district’s practice to match board policy, which allows only for service animals and animals on a temporary basis related to curriculum to be allowed in district facilities. Classroom pets are not allowed.
School board policy says teachers are considered the owners of class pets, something McIntosh says most teachers didn’t realize until recently.
Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com