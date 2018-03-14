PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Students across Oregon left class to join a call by young activists for stricter gun laws.

Students throughout the United States were asked to leave class for 17 minutes — one minute for each of the dead in last month’s massacre at a Florida high school.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown went to Roosevelt High School in Portland to show support Wednesday. Brown tweeted that she was proud of the students, encouraged by the movement, and federal legislators must do more to keep schools safe.

At Churchill High in Eugene, students gathered in the school courtyard at 10 a.m. for 17 minutes of silence and then marched down a road chanting: “Hey, hey, ho, ho, the NRA has to go.”

In Eastern Oregon, dozens of Pendleton High students gathered silently by a flagpole. An assistant principal monitored the event from afar and a police officer was on the scene.