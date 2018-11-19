CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon State University student accused of putting offensive stickers on the cars of members of a racial justice group has waived his right to a jury trial.
The Corvallis Gazette-Times reports Andrew Oswalt waived the right during a brief appearance Monday in Benton County Circuit Court.
His trial before Judge David Connell is scheduled to begin on Nov. 28.
Oswalt has pleaded not guilty to three felony counts of intimidation and two misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief, stemming from the June 2017 bumper sticker incident.
Oswalt was a graduate representative of the university’s student government. He was ousted from the role following his arrest in January.
