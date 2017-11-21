SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A second female state senator in Oregon has filed a formal sexual harassment complaint against a male colleague.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Tuesday that Sen. Elizabeth Steiner-Hayward filed the complaint against Sen. Jeff Kruse, saying he hugged her too close and for too long, put his hand on her thigh and sat so close their legs touched.

Steiner-Hayward is a Democrat from the Portland area. Kruse, a Republican from Roseburg, has previously denied inappropriate behavior.

The Oregonian/OregonLive quoted Steiner-Hayward as saying she told Kruse last month the touching bothered her and that Kruse responded he did not want to have sex with her and couldn’t understand why people viewed his conduct as “a big deal.”

Sen. Sara Gelser, a Democrat from Corvallis, filed a formal complaint against Kruse on Nov. 15.