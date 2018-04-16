EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A proposal would allow electric bicycles on Oregon beaches as soon as this summer.

The Register-Guard reports Katie Gauthier, legislative and policy coordinator of Oregon State Parks, says rule changes would permit e-bikes on the sand between the low-tide waterline and vegetation line along portions of the coast.

Gauthier says Current State Parks rules allow bicycles, but not e-bikes, on about 130 miles (209.2 kilometers) of trails and roads on state parks around Oregon The agency allows bikes, but not e-bikes, on many of Oregon’s beaches.

Oregon State Parks is taking public comment on its plan to allow electric bicycles on beaches along the coast and on trails. The deadline is 5 p.m. on May 18.

The Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission, which sets policy for Oregon State Parks, likely will vote on the proposal at its June meeting.

___

Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com