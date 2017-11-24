PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State University is expanding its presence in Portland by moving into a historic downtown building.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Corvallis-based university announced that starting next August it will occupy the second floor of the Meier & Frank building. The bottom five floors of the building have been vacant since Macy’s departed this spring.

University spokesman Steve Clark says the university signed a 10-year lease for the space, and will pay about $115,000 a month in the first year. He says the space provides a prominent location for the university with good access to transit.

The space will house offices from OSU’s foundation and alumni association. Advisers will also work there, serving the 1,000-plus students in the Portland area who take online classes.

The floor will also be home to OSU’s Advantage Accelerator, which helps local businesses.

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com