CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State University held a mass vaccination clinic to protect students from meningococcal disease.

The Corvallis Gazette-Times reports nurses and pharmacists spent Wednesday in the student union, administering shots for strain B, the form of the disease responsible for infecting four students in the past year.

Meningococcal disease primarily afflicts young people and can spread in group living situations such as dormitories.

All three students who fell ill last winter have recovered, and a student diagnosed last month has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

A University of Oregon student died during a meningococcal outbreak on the Eugene campus in 2015.

A second vaccination clinic for OSU students has been scheduled for Nov. 21.

