PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two signed statements in the latest Oregon State Bar bulletin — one by the bar condemning speech that incites violence and the other by non-bar specialty groups decrying the rise of the white nationalist movement during President Donald Trump’s time in office — have been criticized by some lawyers who say the bar shouldn’t allow political statements.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the bar has approved partial refunds of bar dues for six lawyers who requested their money back. Spokeswoman Kateri Walsh said the bar stands by its own statement, but the refund will respond to the second statement that wasn’t approved by state bar leadership.

The Oregon State Bar is a government agency that regulates the legal profession in the state. It publishes a bulletin, a magazine that is mailed to members 10 times a year.

Several lawyers demanded that the bar print a retraction.