PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a Washington man to 18 months in prison for his role in the armed occupation of a national wildlife refuge in Oregon.

Darryl Thorn twice was on the verge of accepting plea bargains before ultimately going to trial earlier this year. Jurors in the second trial involving members of the Ammon Bundy-led occupation convicted him of conspiracy and possessing a firearm.

Thorn asked for leniency at Tuesday’s sentencing, telling Judge Anna Brown he’s been through “two years of hell” after performing guard duty during the weeks-long takeover over the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge.

Brown cited Thorn’s rough childhood and other factors in giving him a penalty lower than sentencing guidelines.