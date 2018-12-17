SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s secretary of state, the highest-ranking elected Republican in state government, has withdrawn his decision to leave the state land board.
Richardson’s government and legal affairs director, Steven Elzinga, said in an email Monday that Richardson reversed his decision after receiving verbal advice from the state attorney general. In October, Richardson said the deputy secretary of state would attend land board meetings and vote on his behalf while he’s being treated for brain cancer.
The other board members are Gov. Kate Brown and Treasurer Tobias Read.
In his email to the other board members and Department of State Lands Director Vicki Walker, Richardson said he didn’t want to waste taxpayer resources on a legal fight.
The board meets on Tuesday.