SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Democratic Party of Oregon has filed a complaint against Secretary of State Dennis Richardson, the top Republican state official, alleging he tried to sway voters against a ballot measure on a health-care tax that will go to voters in a special election in January.
In a statement published on Wednesday, Richardson called the Oregon Health Authority “the agency of wasteful spending” and noted Oregon voters will soon be considering approving tax increases intended to provide additional funding to the OHA. He accused the health authority of misfeasance and obfuscation.
Jeanne Atkins said Richardson, Oregon’s top election official, violated the law by using public resources to advocate elections decisions.
In response, Richardson called the complaint to Elections Director Steve Trout “meritless.”
