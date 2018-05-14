PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is attracting more international tourists than ever before.

The Daily Astorian reports the state had more than 1.1 million foreign visitors last year — up 11 percent from 2012. Those visitors spent $1.3 billion, up 18 percent from five year earlier, according to a report from research firm Tourism Economics.

Portland, the Willamette Valley and the Oregon Coast receive the most international tourism dollars.

Todd Davidson is CEO of Travel Oregon, the state agency that promotes tourism. He says many factors have led to the boom, including more international flights into Portland and changes in what types of travel visas Chinese citizens can get to come to the United States.

