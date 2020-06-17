On Tuesday, the Oregon Health Authority reported a record-breaking 278 cases of COVID-19 across the state.

The report shows the continuation of an upward trend, with more than 1,000 new cases being reported since last Wednesday, when the state’s total stood at 5,060.

Linn and Benton counties did not add to their totals.

The steady climb in cases, according to the agency, is being attributed to workplace outbreaks and community spread. The majority of Oregon counties entered Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan this month before Gov. Kate Brown paused such efforts, citing an increase in cases.

Of Tuesday’s 278 new cases, 119 of them were located in Union County. Officials there said a number of cases are being linked to the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church. A since-deleted video posted to social media on June 15 showed the church’s members seemingly violating state orders by gathering for a service with more than 100 individuals dancing and singing as part of their worship.

“OHA is still assessing what targeted interventions can be implemented before we consider moving the county backward in the reopening process,” said Charles Boyle, a spokesman for Brown.

Advertising

As of Tuesday, people between the ages of 20 and 39 still accounted for the majority of cases in the state.

Two additional deaths were reported Tuesday as well, bringing the state’s total to 182.

“Today’s numbers are consistent with a recent trend of more cases in the state,” OHA said in a statement. “The increase in cases is due to workplace outbreaks as well as potential spread in the community, not tied to a known case.”

On Friday, OHA released a new modeling report that showed Oregon’s projections for future virus cases. The first scenario would see the state gaining an estimated 100 cases a day. The second scenario, which OHA said fit the current trend, would see the state’s case load increase by about 270 cases a day. The third scenario predicted 1,000 new cases a day.

———

©2020 Albany Democrat-Herald, Ore.

Visit Albany Democrat-Herald, Ore. at www.democratherald.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.