NEWBERG, Ore. — A search and rescue dog with Mountain Wave Search and Rescue fell 30 feet off a cliff while on a hike with her handler and survived.

KPTV reports Friday that Opal, a yellow Labrador, has multiple fractures in her paws after falling on a trail above Siletz Bay earlier in the week.

She was hiking with her handler, Barbara Linder, when she ran ahead and took a leap and landed far below the trail on sharp rocks.

The vet says it’s amazing the 4-year-old dog wasn’t injured more severely and credits her fitness from working as a search and rescue dog.

Opal will need six to 12 months of rehabilitation before she can work again.

The dog has been volunteering with Mountain Wave since 2014.

