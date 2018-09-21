PORTLAND — The number of people killed in fatal crashes in Oregon has gone up by 13 percent from last year.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Thursday that the total number of deaths on city streets, freeways and county highways was driven up this summer by one of the deadliest crashes in recent state history.

Eight people died this August in a head-on crash in Harney County in Southern Oregon. Several other multiple-vehicle crashes also took place this summer.

Troy Costales with the state’s transportation safety division says there were 12 more fatal crashes than last year and the number of people killed has increased by 37.

The fatality increase comes as more people are moving to Oregon while number of troopers patrolling the highways remains lower than in 1980.

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com