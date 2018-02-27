SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon state Rep. Andy Olson has announced he won’t seek an eighth term.

Olson’s office announced the decision in a release and letter to constituents Tuesday afternoon.

A former House Republican leader and whip, Olson is currently the ranking minority member of the House Judiciary and Human Services and Housing committees, as well as the Joint Transportation committee. He said in a statement: “It has been an honor of a lifetime serving as your state Representative.”

Olson, who is from Albany, was elected to the House of Representatives in 2004, after working for the Oregon State Police. He won his most recent race for re-election, in 2016, by more than 60 percent.