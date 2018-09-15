PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon fish and wildlife officials have rejected a request from six conservation groups to protect a small predator that inhabits old-growth redwood forests.

The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission on Friday denied the petition by the conservation groups to protect the Humboldt marten under the Oregon Endangered Species Act.

The state allows the predator that’s about 2 feet (.61 meters) long to be trapped for its fur.

The conservation groups say the martens could be wiped out from trapping and roadkill.

The species was thought to be extinct until it was found in redwoods in 1996. It’s believed that about 200 individuals remain in two locations in Oregon.

The Center for Biological Diversity and Cascadia Wildlands were among the groups seeking protections for the martens.