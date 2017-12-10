EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Two Oregon pot shops say they’re getting harassed for having a similar name to another marijuana business owned by a white nationalist.

The Register-Guard reports that Oregon Growers Analytical, known as OG Analytical, is a state-accredited marijuana testing lab, whose owner has been linked to white pride events and neo-Nazi groups.

Now, two other pot businesses, Eugene OG in Eugene and OG Collective in Salem, say they’ve gotten harassed by phone for the name mix-up.

Those businesses say they have nothing to do with OG Analytical.

Days earlier, OG Analytical’s Bethany Sherman issued a statement saying she’s not a neo-Nazi but that she was proud to be white.

Sherman also said she would resign and sell the company she founded, which verifies pot potency and pesticide contamination.

