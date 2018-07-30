GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Police have identified two men found dead from gunshot wounds last week in southwestern Oregon.
Oregon State Police Sgt. Jeff Proulx said Monday that 28-year-old Matthew Cortez and 28-year-old Jesse Swift were both from Cave Junction.
Troopers from the Grants Pass office responded early Thursday to a report of two deceased men who were thought to have been killed in a traffic crash. The troopers determined the men had been shot.
Proulx says a suspect was detained shortly after the shooting, but no charges have been filed.
Detectives and the Josephine County District Attorney’s Office are continuing to investigate.