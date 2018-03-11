HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man was shot dead after exchanging gunfire with police in Oregon in a suburb west of Portland.
Hillsboro police said the shooting happened about 11:20 p.m. Saturday when they were called to a domestic disturbance.
Police said they found the man armed with a gun when they approached the home.
The man died at the scene but no other details have been released about the shooting.
Neither the man nor the officers were named.
The Washington County Major Crimes Team will investigate.