BEND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon police chief has been charged with harassment after a state Justice Department investigation found that he struck a fellow officer while both were on duty.
Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said in a statement that the altercation involving Sunriver Police Chief Marc Mills and a sergeant happened Dec. 1 in front of two other members of the department. One of those employees — a Sunriver officer — reported the incident.
The 62-year-old Mills has been on paid administrative leave since shortly after the incident. He is scheduled to make an initial appearance on the misdemeanor charge Jan. 25.
Mills declined comment, but said his attorney was preparing a statement.
He has been chief of police in the Central Oregon resort community since 2012.