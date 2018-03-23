PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An updated pension roll of Oregon public employees shows that the former president of a Portland university receives more than $76,000 each month.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Oregon Public Employees Retirement System will pay more than $913,000 annually to Oregon Health & Science University President Joe Robertson, who retired at the end of last October.

Robertson’s pension surpasses that of university neurosurgeon Johnny Delashaw, who retired in 2015 and receives annual benefits of nearly $685,000. It also exceeds the pension of former University of Oregon football coach Mike Bellotti who receives about $559,000 in annual benefits.

The updated state database covers nearly 130,000 people receiving pension benefits as of January.

The system’s average benefit for recent retirees is about $32,000 annually. About 2,000 beneficiaries earn more than $100,000 each year.

