SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Officials have extended a limited no-drink advisory for water in Oregon’s capital city, and said they will be establishing water distribution points.

The advisory, originally issued Tuesday, warns that young children and people with compromised immune systems shouldn’t drink municipal water in and around the city of Salem, due to toxins resulting from an algaea bloom in a nearby reservoir. Salem officials announced the extension Thursday. No end date for the restriction was provided.

Jolene Kelley, a spokeswoman for Marion County, said authorities would be establishing water distribution points around the city, but had no further details. Officials did