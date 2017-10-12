PORLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon nurse has agreed to settle her case after a Portland jury awarded her $3.1 million two years ago for claims that she was retaliated against for raising an alarm about hospital cutbacks that she believed put patients at risk.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported on Wednesday that Linda Boly has not receive money from the 2015 verdict because the Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center was to present its arguments soon to the Oregon Court of Appeals.
Boly decided to settle before the case reached the court. The terms of settlement are confidential, but both parties say they were pleased.
Hospital spokesman Brian Terrett says the medical center “will continue to support the great nurses and caregivers providing high quality care to Legacy patients.”
Most Read Stories
- 'They let him lay there': Family wants answers from Boeing on death of Seattle employee
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- Seattle’s crazy housing market: Answers to your questions on record-high rent, zooming home prices and more
- Police open criminal investigation into officers who fired on car in Eastlake WATCH
- Semi strikes 14-year-old Shorewood High student riding bicycle in Shoreline
___
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com