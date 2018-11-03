SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Workers have cut down a tree in western Oregon to be the 2018 Capitol Christmas tree.

The Statesman Journal reports that the 82-foot (25-meter) noble fir was cut down Friday in the Willamette National Forest.

The tree will be displayed on the West Lawn of the Capitol Building in Washington D.C. with a public tree-lighting ceremony in early December.

Officials say it’s the first time in the 47-year history of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Program that a noble fir has been selected.

The theme for the 2018 Capitol Christmas Tree is “Find Your Trail!” in recognition of two 2018 anniversaries: the 50th anniversary of the National Trails System Act, and the 175th commemoration of the Oregon Trail.

___

Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com