PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A suburban Portland woman fatally shot in a murder-suicide was granted a restraining order in November against the man who killed her.

But records obtained by The Oregonian/OregonLive show the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office never delivered it.

The sheriff’s office said it couldn’t find David Cote after he moved.

Cote and the woman, Bethany Schuch, were found dead Wednesday outside a home in West Linn. The sheriff’s office said Cote shot the victim multiple times before dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Schuch said in her petition for the restraining order that Cote was mentally unstable and she feared for her life.

Court records show Cote was convicted in 2014 of stalking and menacing a different woman. He was sentenced to 45 days in the Deschutes County Jail.

