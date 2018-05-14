BEND, Ore. (AP) — Rising fees have Oregon health officials mulling whether to relaunch the state’s own health-care insurance exchange even after its previous health coverage website failed.

The Bend Bulletin reports Oregon has a state-based marketplace but currently uses the HealthCare.gov software platform on its site. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, or CMS, allowed states to use the software for free in the first two open enrollment sessions but started charging a fee of 1.5 percent of premiums for the 2017 open enrollment period. CMS then raised the fees to 2 percent for 2018 and will charge states 3 percent for 2019.

Oregon exchange officials say health plans paid an estimated $16 million in fees for the 2018 open enrollment period, and expect to pay somewhere between $25 million and $30 million for 2019.

___

Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com